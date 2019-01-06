ENJOY FREE SHIPPING (U.S.)

Menu
0

ENJOY FREE SHIPPING (U.S.)

    0

    Your Cart is Empty

    I N D U L G E

    Crafted Perfection

    Genuine Wood Vape Pen Battery

    shop now Read Reviews

    E X P E R I E N C E

    Power that Lasts

    Smart, Effortless & Powerful

    SHOP NOW Read Reviews

    F L A U N T

    The Long Awaited

    Bronze + Blackwood Series

    SHOP NOW Read Reviews

    E X P L O R E

    The Most Elegant

    Aubergine Style Series

    Shop now Read Reviews

    BUY ONE, GET ONE 30% OFF

    Includes Free Shipping (U.S.)

    Design Matters to Us

    From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none.

    Welcome to Vessel.







    Take A Closer Look

    Exceptional Design

    We deliver the best design and performance in our Vessel collection. Our air intake design and smart power management are simple highlight features that make our products more expressive in how they are used. 

    Unlike Any Other

    We adapted our design to fit your needs with little compromise. The integration of Vessel's magnetic charging port means threading and unthreading your 510 cartridge is a thing of the past. The little things matter to us, always.

    You Make it Possible

    For every Vessel purchased, it is our firm commitment to not only give back to a variety of causes that promote change and well-being for our communities but to volunteer our time, energy and leadership. Education, innovation, environment, community development - we're in it to win big. 

    Let's do it together.

    Vessel | Partner Program

    There has never been a better time to become a Vessel brand partner. As the leading brand focused on product design, Vessel provides brands and influencers tremendous opportunity to not only strengthen engagement with loyal customers but to expand their reach in acquiring new ones. We support brand partners with cutting edge product design and development and joint marketing.

    Be unique, differentiate your brand.

    MORE INFO

    P E R F O R M A N C E

    It's Just Like Breathing

    Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient design yet. 

    SHOP NOW

    E N G I N E E R I N G

    Smart. Light. Powerful.

    Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience.

    SHOP NOW

    M A T E R I A L S

    In Perfect Harmony

    Anodized aluminum and authentic walnut wood - these thoughtfully paired materials are crafted to perfection. The result is an iconic, signature design that stands alone.

    SHOP NOW

    R E S P O N S I B I L I T Y

    We Inspire Action

    In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community.

    LEARN MORE