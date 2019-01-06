Includes Free Shipping (U.S.)
From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none.
Welcome to Vessel.
We deliver the best design and performance in our Vessel collection. Our air intake design and smart power management are simple highlight features that make our products more expressive in how they are used.
We adapted our design to fit your needs with little compromise. The integration of Vessel's magnetic charging port means threading and unthreading your 510 cartridge is a thing of the past. The little things matter to us, always.
$25
Shopping for someone else but not sure what to give them? Give them the gift of choice with a Vessel® gift card.
Gift cards are delivered by email and contain instructions to redeem them at checkout. Our gift cards have no additional processing fees.
For every Vessel purchased, it is our firm commitment to not only give back to a variety of causes that promote change and well-being for our communities but to volunteer our time, energy and leadership. Education, innovation, environment, community development - we're in it to win big.
Let's do it together.
There has never been a better time to become a Vessel brand partner. As the leading brand focused on product design, Vessel provides brands and influencers tremendous opportunity to not only strengthen engagement with loyal customers but to expand their reach in acquiring new ones. We support brand partners with cutting edge product design and development and joint marketing.
Be unique, differentiate your brand.